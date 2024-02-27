Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to host the much-anticipated third instalment of “Rising Stars Arabia”, a renowned boxing series that showcases emerging Arab boxing talent to a global audience.
Scheduled for March 2, this event will take place against the picturesque backdrop of Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi. Rising Stars Arabia 3 further promotes the emirate’s position as a premier global sports hub for major global events — adding to the ever-growing sport fixtures such as the UFC, NBA and Formula 1, who all showcase events in Abu Dhabi.
Electrifying boxing matchups
Rising Stars Arabia 3’s roster of electrifying boxing matchups will be headlined by Moroccan super featherweight Jaouad “The Moroccan Bomber” Belmehdi and undefeated Alfred Lamptey of Ghana. There will also be an appearance from Emirati boxer Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi, who holds the record for the highest number of professional bouts as an Emirati.
Hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, the event will showcase the skill and determination of Arab boxing talent on a global stage, offering an opportunity to elevate the profile of boxing within the region and to nurture a culture of professional boxing both locally and internationally.
Rising Stars Arabia 3 will be streamed live on DAZN and ESPN Knockout, as well as broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports TV, starting at 8pm UAE.