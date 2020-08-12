46 nationalities confirmed for two-day event at the Mall of the Emirates

The 'Snow Run' is expected to be a challenging event at Ski Dubai at Mall of Emirates on Friday. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: A total of 46 nations will be represented at the start line when the DXB Snow Run takes place at Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates this Friday [August 14].

Open to men and women aged from 18-62 years, the 3km DXB Snow Run is a part of the ‘DXB Snow Week’ and is being organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in cooperation with Ski Dubai. The the first race will start at 6.30 am and the final group will depart at 8.30 am.

The next day, participants will have the opportunity to take part in ski and snowboard competitions.

Billed as the ‘Return to Safe Sport’ competition, the ski and snowboard event is open to all competent racers, freestyle skiers and snowboarders, with competitions taking place in four disciplines - Slalom Skiing, Giant Slalom, Slopestyle and Big Air.

The DXB Snow Week will be one of the first snow sports competition in the world to be held with social distancing measures in place. Ski Dubai is exceeding recommended health and safety guidelines for the event and has implemented an all-encompassing sanitisation and physical distancing plan to ensure that guests can enjoy a comfortable experience with added peace of mind.

The DSC has also released a number of videos on their social media channels, educating and informing DXB Snow Run participants about the arrangements in place at the Mall of the Emirates for race day.

The winter and snow sports sector is the third segment to be opened for competition by the DSC following weeks of closure due to the pandemic. The marine sports sector was the first to open for competition in Dubai with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club’s Summer Series taking place on June 19.

The following weekend, the Dubai International Marine Club organised a ‘Dubai Watersports Summer Week’ with six different competitions a part of the event.