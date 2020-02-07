Young Pogacar called the shots on Stage 2 Image Credit: Supplied

Spain: Tadej Pogačar got his 2020 campaign off to the perfect start with victory on stage 2 of the Vuelta Valenciana (2.1).

With the last 2km uphill at an average of 8 per cent the race was designed for the punchy climbers and it was Jan Polanc who made the first big move with 700m to go. This attack would set things up perfectly for his compatriot Pogačar waiting behind before sweeping passed former world champion Alejandro Valverde in the closing metres to claim his maiden victory of the year.

Pogačar now moves into the overall race lead heading into stage 3 from Orihuela to Torrevieja (174.6km) which should be a day for the sprinters.