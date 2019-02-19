Based on its commitment to empowering people of determination, NMC will provide health check-ups to more than 7,500 athletes participating in the games. Prasanth Manghat, CEO and Executive Director of NMC Health, said NMC welcomed the opportunity to partner with the World Games Abu Dhabi. Pointing out that the UAE has the best infrastructure, talent and airline connectivity, he explained that the games would help to position the country as a hub for medical tourism.