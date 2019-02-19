Dubai: NMC Health, the UAE’s leading health care facility, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Local Organising Committee for the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. NMC will support the Games on March 14-21 in line with its goal of providing quality health care to people around the world.
Based on its commitment to empowering people of determination, NMC will provide health check-ups to more than 7,500 athletes participating in the games. Prasanth Manghat, CEO and Executive Director of NMC Health, said NMC welcomed the opportunity to partner with the World Games Abu Dhabi. Pointing out that the UAE has the best infrastructure, talent and airline connectivity, he explained that the games would help to position the country as a hub for medical tourism.
The UAE will welcome more than 7,500 athletes from 192 countries at the sports and humanitarian event. The games are consistent with the nation’s vision for a unified, inclusive society and its plan to extend opportunities to people of determination.