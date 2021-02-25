Dubai: Stage five of the UAE Tour took place on Thursday, from Fujairah to the top of Jebel Jais. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won the Impossible Is Possible Stage of the third edition of the UAE Tour.
Vingegaard finished just ahead of ahead general classification leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).
Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko led all the way up the tortuous climb after the run from Fujairah to Jebel Jais. But he was agonisingly caught inside the final 500m and finished down the field.
Vingegaard said: “I timed my last effort quite well. I was thinking it was a little bit easy in the peloton. The group slowed down and I saw Lutsenko was within reach. Luckily, I was able to beat him in the sprint. I’m very happy. This is a very big victory for me.”
Pogacar retains the Red Jersey and 43 second lead over Adam Yates. The UAE Team Emirates man said: “I was more focusing on the GC guys than on the stage win today. There was a lot of riding into a headwind uphill today so it was hard to follow all the attacks.
“It was a great ride by Jonas Vingegaard. I’m glad I’ve retained the lead but I’ll stay focused in the next two days. There are no more mountains, but I haven’t won the UAE Tour yet.”