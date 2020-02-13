DubaiL Dubai will host the second edition of the Beach Tennis Championship at the Habtoor Grand Resort on February 21-22.

Organised by Beach Tennis Emirates in collaboration with Al Habtoor Tennis Academy (AHTA), the two-day competition will feature men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events, a Masters Over-40 and Under-16 categories.

With a total prize money of Dhs6,000, the Tennis Emirates-ranked tournament is expected to attract up to 100 players competing on both days. Entry fees for adult players is Dhs 150, while it is Dhs 100 for the juniors. The deadline for registration is February 19.