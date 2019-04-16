Dubai: The Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) will launch yet another women exclusive initiative with the Hatta Women’s Kayak Challenge to be held on April 27.

The first event of its kind in the region, Hatta Women’s Kayak Challenge will be sponsored by Hatta Kayak with all proceeds from the event going to Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative’s ‘teacHER’ campaign that is dedicated to supporting women’s education in Asia and Africa.