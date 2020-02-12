Action from the du LaLiga HPC squad's camp held in Marbella, Spain. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: At least five of the top-performing youngsters have joined up with Al Wahda and Al Jazira as per an announcement from the du LaLiga High Performance Centre (HPC).

The first-ever global initiative for LaLiga, the du LaLiga HPC is being run in partnership with telecom operator du to provide youth across the UAE with a pathway to national, regional and international pro-football careers. The top five youngsters were selected by the club scouts for their superior talent and skill that was honed at the invitation-only du LaLiga HPC, where they have undergone year-round professional development programmes.

Midfielder Mohammad Sabri and offensive midfielder Abdul Rahman Fouad have joined the U16 squad at Al Jazira, Abu Dhabi, while midfielder Yousuf Mazen, midfielder Mustafa Mohammad and left back Mohammad Jarrar have been selected for the U16 squads at Al Wahda, also in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement raises the total number of players to earn contracts and join professional club and national teams to 25 after just four years of the du LaLiga HPC.