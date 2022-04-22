The UAE Pro League discussed the preparations for the Pro League Cup final, set to take place between Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli on May 4th. This came during the Pro League’s site visit to the Mohammed bin Zayed stadium, and the coordination meeting, which was held between the UAE Pro League’s delegation and Al Jazira’s representatives. The delegation of the UAE Pro League was headed by Chief Corporate Services Officer Musab Al Marzooqi.
During the meeting, the UAE Pro League delegation continued its coordination efforts for the highly-anticipated event, for which preparations began earlier as a part of the Pro League’s endeavour to make the occasion more than a 90-minute football match but rather an integrated sports and community celebration by interacting with the community and enhancing initiatives aimed at making sport positive and constructive.
Important matches
They also highlighted the great confidence in choosing Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium to host the match, as it proved its excellence in hosting the largest and most important matches in local, continental and international tournaments, the last of which was the FIFA Club World Cup that was held in Abu Dhabi and achieved great success. They also probed the organizational, marketing, and media aspects in order to highlight the final match and the accompanying events in the best possible way.
After the meeting, the UAE Pro League made a site visit to the facilities of the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, where the readiness of the facilities for the two finalists, other logistical matters, and arrangements were examined.