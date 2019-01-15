Iran coach Carlos Queiroz, who has been at the helm for the past eight years, is well aware of the importance of maintaining the winning rhythm for Team Melli. “This is a game that is meant to help us keep our rhythm going and at the same time an opportunity for me to show trust in my players and show them that they are ready to play and perform for the country,” he said. “I am confident and we want to perform well. All of us need to know why we are here. We need to play for the people and give them joy.