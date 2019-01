With Monday’s win, Hajime Moriyasu will be now eyeing the rare record of becoming the first person to win the AFC Asian Cup as both a player and as head coach. The former Japanese national team midfielder, who had 35 caps, was a member of the squad that won the AFC Asian Cup in 1992. During that tournament, Iran and Japan had faced off in the group stage in Hiroshima and Kazuyoshi Miura had scored the only goal in their 1-0 win against Team Melli.