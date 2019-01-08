Dubai: The Azkals may have lost their first match of the Asian Cup but they already won the hearts of many.
Football fans commended the Philippines national football team after they left a spotless locker room at Al Nasr Club’s Maktoum Stadium on Monday. The national team also left a heart-warming note to organisers, thanking Dubai for hosting them.
“Thank you Dubai. From Team Philippines, the Azkans,” read the thank-you note.
The photo from the changing room lifted the spirits of fans after their team lost 0 - 1 to South Korea.
Scores of football fans took to social networking sites to applaud the Philippines team, congratulating them on being able to maintain such high spirits despite their defeat.
“What a beautiful gesture, it’s the perfect way to represent your country,” said @ss3.ss, while @mastar730 said: “Filipinos are the best and finest people in the world”. Another social media user, @sultan13765, said: “Thank you for keeping such high morale”.
The Azkan’s next game is lined up for January 11, where they will travel to Abu Dhabi to play against China.