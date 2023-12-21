Dubai: World No 5 Andrey Rublev was named as brand ambassador for Medcare and Aster Pharmacy. The 26-year-old Russian has won 14 ATP singles championships, including an ATP 1000 title in Monte Carlo this year. He has established himself as one of the new generation of young, talented players to compete in the top tiers of men’s tennis. The athlete is currently in Abu Dhabi to participate in the World Tennis League from December 21-24.

“As a professional athlete, I’ve always been an advocate of health, fitness and healthy living. Partnering with Medcare’s “Happiness Begins with Health” campaign, as well as Aster Pharmacy’s focus on Delivering Good Health and Happiness, makes perfect sense to me. Joining the company is an opportunity for me to make an impact on people’s lives and I hope that my vision for a healthier society will encourage people and their families to be proactive about staying healthy,” Rublev said.

“I am amazed by Medcare’s world-class facilities, combined with their excellent staff and top-notch medical expertise, they are all set to make a difference to society,” he added.

Prioritise health

Alisha Moopen, managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC, said, “Andrey Rublev joining us as our brand ambassador aligns with our aim to encourage people to prioritise their own health, well-being and fitness. As one of the leading athletes and tennis champions, his commitment to fitness and healthy living is remarkable and we are confident that as our ambassador for Medcare and Aster Pharmacy, he would be able to share our message with a global audience and encourage them to take proactive measures to safeguard their own and their family’s health.

“His generosity and dedication to social concerns also makes him the ideal embodiment of our group’s values. We are excited to work together to enable people to prioritise their health.”

Spreading the message

Rahul Kadavakolu, group chief marketing officer of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Andrey is one of the fittest athletes and an icon for the current and next generation athletes and fans. The link between health and the world of sports is inseparable and as we encourage our customers and patients to prioritise their own health and well-being, there can be no one better than Andrey to help spread our message across GCC and the rest of the world.”