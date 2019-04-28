Al Wasl stun Al Jazira to another shock result of matchweek 22 of AGL

Abu Dhabi: Al Ain continued to slip further in the Arabian Gulf League as they were handed another shock defeat, this time at the hands of Bani Yas 2-0 at Bani Yas Stadium in matchweek 22 on Saturday.

With this win, Bani Yas remain sixth with 36 points ahead of their encounter against Al Nasr next week. Meanwhile, Al Ain sit fourth with 39 points before hosting Ittihad Kalba in matchweek 23.

Al Ain’s best opportunity of the first half to break the deadlock came just before the break. ‘The Boss’ were handed a penalty following Bani Yas’ Suhail Al Noobi’s scuffle with Mohammad Khalfan inside the box.

However, Marcus Berg who stepped into take the penalty ended up shooting it over the bar.

The second half started with a bang with Bani Yas opening the scoring just within four minutes. Michael Ortega finished Pedro Conde’s low cross into the top left corner with an acrobatic scissor-kick.

Conde turned from producer to scorer by doubling the lead for the Sky Blues in the 65th minute. He just had to tap home in after Mohamed Bu Sanda failed to block Fawaz Al Mesabi’s initial shot.

Al Wasl were also back to winning ways as they stunned Al Jazira 3-1 at Zabeel Stadium on Saturday.

After ending their three game-winless run, Al Wasl now are in the 10th spot with 27 points while Al Jazira remain third on 41 points.

Ronaldo Mendes opened the scoring just before the half an hour mark following a defensive blunder. He just had to dribble past the onrushing Al Jazira keeper Ali Khaseif before finding the open goal.

Four minutes before the break, Leonardo Pereira levelled things up for the Pride of Abu Dhabi. Ernest Asante made a fine run from the right flank before finding the Brazilian midfielder, who slotted home with ease.

‘The Cheetahs’ regained their lead soon after the change of ends through George Dwubeng. Mendes’ pinpoint corner was headed into the back of the net by Dwubeng to make it 2-1 for the home side.