The lowest fine was the $2,500 on five players from the Philippines team in their 1-3 loss to Kyrgyzstan in Dubai on January 16. There are two cases of $7,500 fines — one against Uzbekistan’s Egor Krimets and the other against Lebanon coach Miodrag Radulovic. The bulk of the fines are for the yellow cards received by players, including one to the UAE’s Amer Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi in the hosts’ opener against Bahrain on January 5.