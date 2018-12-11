Guangzhou: P.V Sindhu’s bid to end the season with a gold will be a tough one while debutant Sameer Verma will need to produce his best to make the knockout stage when the BWF World Tour Finals begin on Wednesday. Sindhu has been the most impressive among the Indian shuttlers as she claimed silver medals at all the major events — Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championship — besides finishing runner-up at the India Open and Thailand Open.