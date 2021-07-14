Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee President (centre), bows to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during his courtesy call at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo on Wednesday. Image Credit: AFP

Tokyo: Tokyo reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said with the Tokyo Olympics opening in just over a week.

The surging numbers came out on the same day that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach paid a courtesy call in Tokyo on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Suga and Bach have both pledged that the Tokyo Olympics will be ‘‘safe and secure’’ despite the Games opening with Tokyo and neighboring prefectures under a national government-imposed state of emergency.

Tokyo reported 1,149 new cases on Wednesday. This was the highest since 1,184 were reported almost six months ago on January 22. It also marked the 25th straight day that cases were higher than they were a week earlier.

Suga asked Bach to ensure that the Olympics will be safe, particularly for the Japanese public, of which fewer than 20% are fully vaccinated.

‘‘To gain the understanding of our people, and also for the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games, it is absolutely necessary that all participants take appropriate actions and measures including countermeasures against the pandemic,’’ Suga told Bach. ‘‘As the host of the games, I do hope that the IOC will make the efforts so that all athletes and stakeholders will fully comply with these measures.’’

Bach replied: ‘‘We’d like to reaffirm all our commitment on the side of the Olympic community to do everything, that we do not bring any risks to the Japanese people.’’

Bach told Suga that 85% of the athletes and officials living in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will be fully vaccinated. He said almost 100% of IOC members and IOC staff were ‘‘vaccinated or immune.’’ The IOC also says between 70-80% of international medical representatives were vaccinated.

Russia’s rugby sevens team isolated

Moscow: The Russian women’s rugby sevens team are isolating for two days in Japan after the team’s masseur tested positive for COVID-19, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, disrupting the squad’s Olympics preparations.

The team’s general manager, Alexei Gramotnev, said the team will undergo daily tests for two days.

“If the tests come back negative, the team will be released,” RIA quoted him as saying.

Russians will be competing in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offences.