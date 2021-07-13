An infection on his right knee, sustained after an injury at the Tour de France earlier this, will keep away Peter Sagan from Tokyo Olympics. Image Credit: Agency

Bratislava, Slovakia: Three-time world champion Peter Sagan will miss the Tokyo Olympics after he had surgery to treat an infection in his right knee that occurred following a crash at the Tour de France.

The Slovak Olympic Committee and the Slovak Cycling Federation said Sagan won’t be able to fully recover in time for the Tokyo Games.

They announced the news on Tuesday, a day after the surgery near Sagan’s home in Monaco.

Sagan tangled with Caleb Ewan on the third stage of the Tour and went down hard at high speed. The knee was hit by the chainring on his bike, leaving a deep gash that his Bora-Hansgrohe team treated with antibiotic ointment for the past 10 days. But eventually the infection became too serious for Sagan to continue with the race.

The 31-year-old Sagan was expected to compete alongside older brother Juraj Sagan for Slovakia in the Olympic road race in 11 days.

The Slovak Olympic Committee said Lukas Kubis will replace Sagan in Tokyo.

Sagan, one of the most accomplished cyclists of the past decade, skipped the road race at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and, instead, competed in mountain biking but a punctured tire early in the race ruined his medal chances.

Andreescu withdraws due to pandemic scare

London: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has decided not to compete in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former US Open champion said on Monday.

Andreescu is the latest big-name player to opt out of the July 23-August 8 Games. Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Serena Williams and Simona Halep have already announced their decisions to skip the pandemic-delayed Olympics.

“I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl,” world number five Andreescu said on Instagram.