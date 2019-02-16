Wozniacki was excited to return to Melbourne last month as the defending champion, where her campaign was cut short by Maria Sharapova in third round. “It was an awesome experience. I was very proud of to be back in Australia as the defending champion, it was very special. Roger’s [Federer] and my photos were all over the place, which was really cool. It was just a very unique and awesome experience. I was very happy to get that. Obviously I wanted to play even further but it wasn’t to be, that’s what happens in sport sometimes,” she said.