“It’s not easy to play these kind of players that you’ve been watching for so long and you finally get to play them,” Tsitsipas said. “Mentally you have to be much stronger than any other match that you have faced that week. Having such a name like Federer on the other side, it’s an extra advantage for him because he’s done what he’s done. But mentally, for players to beat him they have to be ready and believe in themselves that they are, their game is great enough to beat such a player.”