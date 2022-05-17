Geneva: World number two Daniil Medvedev lost at the Geneva Open on Tuesday, on his first outing following his return to tennis, leaving him short of match practice ahead of Roland-Garros.
The US Open champion, back on the tour after a hernia operation, was beaten 6-2 7-6 (7/5) in an hour and 29 minutes by French veteran Richard Gasquet in the round of 16 in the Geneva clay-court warm-up tournament ahead of next's week's French Open.
Medvedev double-faulted for the seventh time on Gasquet's first match point.
Unlike Medvedev, Gasquet has won titles on clay in his career and the 35-year-old Frenchman frustrated his top-seeded opponent in an assured first set.
Medvedev had three double-faults when his serve was broken to open the second set, and he broke a racket on the court in the next game.
Medvedev leveled at 3-3 and clinched the next game at love with a second-service ace.
In the tiebreaker, Medvedev twice recovered from being a mini-break down before his serve faltered again.