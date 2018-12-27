Serena, who will be playing her first match since September’s US Open final defeat by Japan’s Naomi Osaka which was marked by her outburst at chair umpire Carlos Ramos, speaking about the season ahead and her contest with Venus said, “It’s great, me having to do anything with Venus especially to come here and play. We have done so much for the sport and women’s sport. A lot has changed in the last season. I’ve had a wonderful year that I didn’t expect and I’m back here so I feel it is a good kick-off to my season.”