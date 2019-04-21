Rafael Nadal reacts during their semifinal match of the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament against Italy's Fabio Fognini in Monaco, on Saturday. Image Credit: AP

Also in this package Rafael Nadal crashes out to Fognini in Monte Carlo semi-finals

Monte Carlo: Rafael Nadal admitted that it will be “hard to return to the practice court” after a shock semi-final defeat by Fabio Fognini ended his bid for a record-extending 12th Monte Carlo Masters title on Saturday.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion starts his Barcelona Open title defence on Wednesday, as he also fights to keep his world-number-two ranking before the French Open gets underway next month.

The 32-year-old said he played “one of my worst matches in 14 years on clay” in losing 6-4, 6-2 to Italian Fognini, having been forced to save three match points at 5-0 in the second set.

“It will be hard to return to the practice court,” a subdued Nadal said after his fourth loss to Fognini, three of which have come on his beloved clay.

“I lost an opportunity in a very important event for me. I’m sad for that.”

Nadal has struggled with knee injuries this season, and was playing his first event since withdrawing before an Indian Wells semi-final against Roger Federer last month.

“There was little chance for me to start the clay-court season in a perfect way,” he insisted.

“It was a bad day, the kind of day where the feeling is not there at all. It’s difficult to find positive ways today.”