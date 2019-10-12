Daniil Medvedev. Image Credit: AFP

Shanghai: Third seed Daniil Medvedev flexed his muscles on Saturday to reach a final for the sixth consecutive time at the Shanghai Masters.

The confident Russian, through to his ninth final of the year, outlasted sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-6, 7-5.

Medvedev has won a tour-best 58 matches this season, 43 in straight sets. He has yet to drop a set this week.

He next meets fifth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany or 11th seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

The younger generation took over the semi-finals. Medvedev and Berrettini are 23, Tsitsipas is 21 and Zverev is 22.