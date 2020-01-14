Sania Mirza does a high five with her son, Izhaan, after her doubles win at Hobat International today. Image Credit: Sania Mirza twitter

Hobert: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday made a winning comeback to WTA circuit as she advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles event at the Hobart International tournament.

Mirza, along with her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok, beat Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Japan’s Miyu Kato 2-6, 7-6(3), 10-3 in a contest that lasted for more than 100 minutes.

In an exciting contest, Mirza and Kichenok didn’t start off well and went down 2-6 in the opening set. However, they pulled things back in the second set, winning it 7-6 (3). In the deciding set, the Indian-Ukrainian pair raised the and displayed superior tennis to make it to the last eight.

‘Today was one of the most special days of my life...To have my parents and my little baby boy supporting me in my first match after a little less than two and a half years... and to top it off we even won our first round with my partner Nadia Kichenok. Feel very grateful and thankful for all the messages, support and love I am receiving. Belief!!! Takes you places,’ Mirza said in a social media post following her victory.

Mirza and Kichenok will now face Vania King and Christina McHale of US for a place in the semi-finals.

Three-time doubles Grand Slam winner Mirza is making a return to competition after a two-year hiatus away from tennis, initially due to injuries and then welcoming a son in October 2018.