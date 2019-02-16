Last month, Kvitova played one of the best matches of her career when she fought her way back to nearly upset current world number one Osaka at the 2019 Australian Open final. A few weeks have passed since then and Kvitova still finds it painful. “Finally, I’m getting over it [the final]. It was kind of painful after the final but overall, it was a great start to the year and I’m very happy about that,” she said.