The experienced Kvitova hadn't lost a set all tournament until now and she responded emphatically. She stayed calm to hold serve then sent a powerful forehand down the line for break point in the next game. It was saved but there was nothing Osaka could do on a second break point, having no answer to a Kvitova crosscourt forehand to give the Czech a 2-0 advantage. But Osaka is a fighter and some poor serving by Kvitova allowed her to break straight back. Osaka was on fire and returning serve well with a poorly executed drop shot from the Czech giving her another break for 3-2 as the crowd rose to their feet. With Kvitova on the ropes, the Japanese fourth seed raced to three championship points at 3-5 and it looked all over, but she couldn't covert any of them and a forehand long allowed the fearless Kvitova to somehow break back for 5-5, with Osaka smashing a ball to the ground in frustration. Kvitova held serve and then broke a wilting Osaka again to take the set as the rattled Japanese walked off for a bathroom break with a towel over her head.