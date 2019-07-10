Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan on day thirteen of the 2018 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York. Image Credit: USA Today

New York: Tennis star Serena Williams has revealed that she apologised to Japan’s Naomi Osaka who defeated her in the finals of the US Open last year.

Osaka had defeated Williams 6-2, 6-4 in New York to win her first major in September last year. However, it was overshadowed by controversy, with the American tennis star clashing with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, culminating in him docked her a game for calling him a “thief.”

However, in an essay published on Tuesday in Harper’s Bazaar, a link to which was put on Instagram by Williams, the 37-year-old said she apologised to Osaka for the “debacle” that “ruined something that should have been amazing and historic.”

“Not only was a game taken from me but a defining, triumphant moment was taken from another player, something she should remember as one of the happiest memories in her long and successful career,” the 37-year-old Williams wrote. “My heart broke.”

As the days passed, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said she started seeing a therapist and wasn’t ready to pick up a tennis racket. She decided to write to Osaka.

“Hey, Naomi! It’s Serena Williams. As I said on the court, I am so proud of you and I am truly sorry. I thought I was doing the right thing in sticking up for myself. But I had no idea the media would pit us against each other. I would love the chance to live that moment over again. I am, was, and will always be happy for you and supportive of you. I would never, ever want the light to shine away from another female, specifically another black female athlete. I can’t wait for your future, and believe me I will always be watching as a big fan! I wish you only success today and in the future. Once again, I am so proud of you. All my love and your fan, Serena.”

In the essay, Williams also included Osaka’s response, which she said made her cry.

“People can misunderstand anger for strength because they can’t differentiate between the two,” Osaka said, according to Williams. “No one has stood up for themselves the way you have and you need to continue trailblazing.”

Williams went on to write in the essay: “It was in this moment that I realised the real reason the US Open was so hard for me to get over: It wasn’t because of the backlash I faced but rather because of what had happened to the young woman who deserved so much more in her special moment. I had felt that it was my fault and that I should have kept my mouth closed. But now, seeing her text putting everything in perspective, I realised she was right.”

“Ultimately, my daughter is the reason I use my voice, the reason I picked up a racket again,” she added.