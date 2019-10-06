Novak Djokovic prepares to serve during the men’s singles quarter-final match against Lucas Pouille in Tokyo. Image Credit: AFP

Tokyo: Novak Djokovic couldn’t have asked for a better tournament debut in Tokyo.

Playing in the Japanese capital for the first time, Djokovic beat Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Japan Open on Sunday, marking the 10th time the Serbian has lifted a trophy on his main draw debut at a tour-level event.

The top-ranked Serb did not drop a set in his five matches at Ariake Colosseum with the closest set, 7-5, coming against home favourite Go Soeda in the second round. In his final three matches, against fifth-seeded Lucas Pouille, third-seeded David Goffin and Millman — all of whom have made a Grand Slam quarter-final — Djokovic lost a total of 15 games.