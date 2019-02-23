It took six months to write the first draft of the book, and over a year to edit it while I looked for a publisher. I’d say I received about 15 rejections from agents and publishers before Pitch Publishing in the UK signed it up. In a way, the fact that the publishing process took so long was a blessing as it allowed me time to really polish the manuscript. Once I’d signed the contract, I had three months to submit it for editing, which isn’t long when you’re combining writing with a full-time job.