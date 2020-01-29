Melbourne: Roger Federer has been fined $3,000 for cursing during his quarter-final victory at Melbourne Park.
He had argued with the chair umpire after being warned for an audible obscenity during the third set of what became a five-set win over Tennys Sandgren.
Federer saved seven match points during the fourth set.
He is scheduled to face defending champion Novak Dokovic in the semi-finals on Friday.
The largest fine of the 2020 Australian Open so far was the $7,500 Benoit Paire was docked for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first