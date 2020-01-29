Swiss star argued with umpire after being warned for an audible obscenity

Roger Federer loses his cool during his match against Tennys Sandgren. Image Credit: Reuters

Melbourne: Roger Federer has been fined $3,000 for cursing during his quarter-final victory at Melbourne Park.

He had argued with the chair umpire after being warned for an audible obscenity during the third set of what became a five-set win over Tennys Sandgren.

Federer saved seven match points during the fourth set.

He is scheduled to face defending champion Novak Dokovic in the semi-finals on Friday.