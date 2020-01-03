David Goffin. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/ Gulf News

Sydney: World No. 11 David Goffin said he was “very motivated” after getting his season off to a winning start on Friday at the ATP Cup in Sydney, which was marred by a national anthem gaffe by organisers.

Belgium’s top player led his team to a win over Group C rivals Moldova at the inaugural 24-nation event that is also being played in Brisbane and Perth.

He cruised past an error-laden Radu Albot 6-4, 6-1. “I was very good intensity, good energy, good attitude. That made the difference,” said Goffin.

“I’m very motivated.”

Belgium’s Steve Darcis earlier scrapped past Alexander Cozbinov 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 to hand his country a perfect start, with the match marred by the Romanian anthem being played beforehand instead of Moldova.