Sharjah: As part of its mission to advance women’s sports, Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) has organised an open volleyball tournament for women, with the participation of four to five teams. The event, which will be held at Sharjah Women’s Sports Club on Saturday, is a new addition to the roster of sporting events being organised by SWS to enable athletes them to compete in more prestigious competitions and tournaments.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of SWS, said: “We are keen on paving the way for new talents to realise their potential and chase their dreams by participating in the right events. We will be there to encourage them every step of the way to raising their country’s flag high on the sports fields. We are looking forward to spotting promising talents who will go on to become an integral part of national teams and raise the profile of Sharjah in sports.”