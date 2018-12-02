Norton’s feat took him back to 2009 when, ironically enough, he got his first career try while playing Canada in Wellington. “It’s been a long journey and amazing experience since then. That first one was such a good moment for me and I never expected to be here all alone with such a huge feat. It’s nice to have my dad here as it’s always good to have someone close to celebrate such occasions. I never thought I would get here,” Norton said.