Sydney: Sacked Wallaby star Israel Folau is poised for a shock return to rugby league, making himself available alongside his brother for Tonga in upcoming Tests against Australia and Britain, the Pacific nation said on Monday.

The fullback, who has Tongan parents, was fired by Rugby Australia in May after offensive online posts.

“Israel and John Folau return to Rugby League and will play for Mate Ma’a Tonga,” the Tonga National Rugby League (TNRL) said on Facebook.

Folau, who was set to play a key role for Australia at the ongoing World Cup in Japan before his fall from grace, said he was excited by a return to the game.

“I don’t want to bring any of my personal matters into this and I am grateful that the RLIF [Rugby League International Federation] have endorsed my availability,” he reportedly said in a TNRL statement.