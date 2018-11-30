This was the fourth success for the New Zealanders in Dubai following wins in 2012, 2014 and 2016. Last year, they had failed to achieve even a top-three finish. Overall, coach Allan Bunting’s sevens side has dominated the Women’s Sevens Series since its creation in 2012. The team are the current Sevens World Champions having beaten Canada in the Rugby World Cup final in Moscow in 2013. With the Dubai title, the New Zealanders extended their winning streak to 39 games, and have now won their last five tournaments, including the Rugby World Cup Sevens and the Commonwealth Games.