Winger likely to face a ban after dangerous move on Fiji’s Yato

Australia's Reece Hodge, left, flies as he is pushed away by Fiji's Peceli Yato during the Rugby World Cup Pool D game at Sapporo Dome between Australia and Fiji in Sapporo, Japan, on September 21, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Tokyo: Australia wing Reece Hodge was cited on Sunday after a controversial tackle that left Fiji’s Peceli Yato concussed in their opening game at the Rugby World Cup.

Hodge will appear before an independent judicial committee and looks likely to be slapped with a ban after his high, no-arms hit on Yato, which stopped a certain try.

Fiji, who were leading 11-7 at the time, eventually lost the game 39-21 and Yato took no further part. The date of the hearing is yet to be announced.

Experts had questioned why no action was taken after the incident, which took place in the 25th minute at Sapporo Dome.

South African sports scientist Ross Tucker, who helped draw up World Rugby’s framework to help referees decide how to sanction high shots, said it should have been an automatic red card.