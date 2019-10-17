Oita: Australian playmaker Matt To’omua has sledged England players before this weekend’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash.

To’omua spent three years with the Leicester Tigers between 2016-2019 and on Thursday gleefully revealed a few trade secrets about several of the players the Wallabies will lock horns with in Oita on Saturday.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play with a lot of them there,” said the veteran fly-half.

“I know all of their weaknesses luckily — I can list them now for you if you want,” added To’omua with a smile, before going on to savage former Tigers teammates Manu Tuilagi, George Ford, Ben Youngs, Jonny May and Dan Cole.

“Manu is a terrible snooker player, George Ford never pays for a drink, Ben Youngs isn’t even the best rugby player in his family.

“The chicken, Jonny May — very weird ... and Dan Cole doesn’t have a personality, so I’ve just been telling everyone about that.”

On a more serious note, To’omua admitted that England had “no glaring weaknesses”, picking inside-centre Tuilagi as possibly England’s biggest threat.

“Obviously I had a very good relationship with a lot of the fellas there and one thing I do know is they’re all quality players,” he said.