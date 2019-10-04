New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell has included men’s freestyle wrestler Ravi Dahiya in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Ravi had earned an Olympic quota in Men’s 57-kg freestyle after winning a bronze medal at the recently concluded World Championships.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik who was in the TOPS scheme till the World Championships has not received a further extension.

Weightlifter Ragala Venkat Rahul has also been excluded from the TOPS scheme.

The committee cleared financial proposals of over Rs7 million at the meeting.