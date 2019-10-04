New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell has included men’s freestyle wrestler Ravi Dahiya in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.
Ravi had earned an Olympic quota in Men’s 57-kg freestyle after winning a bronze medal at the recently concluded World Championships.
Wrestler Sakshi Malik who was in the TOPS scheme till the World Championships has not received a further extension.
Weightlifter Ragala Venkat Rahul has also been excluded from the TOPS scheme.
The committee cleared financial proposals of over Rs7 million at the meeting.
Three national federations shooting, table tennis and weightlifting also shared their roadmap for the 2020, 2024 and 2028 Olympics with regards strategy, planning and talent identification.