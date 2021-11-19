Collin Morikawa is focused on winning the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Despite sitting in pole position for the Race to Dubai title after a second successive four under par 68 over the Earth Course, Collin Morikawa’s mind remains solely focused on winning the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The 24-year-old, who can become the first American to win the Harry Vardon trophy this week, sits at least three shots ahead of all his challengers to be European Number One, and just two strokes behind leaders Shane Lowry, John Catlin and Sam Horsfield after a dramatic second day at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“I’m aware,” replied Morikawa, when asked if he looked at the scores of the players that can challenge for the Race to Dubai title after his round. “But I’ve got to focus on the weekend. I want to win this tournament. That’s all I care about, winning this tournament everything, and else will kind of settle itself. That’s my focus. We’ve played a decent two days and we’ve got two more rounds to go.”

In the hunt

The Champion Golf of the Year remains in the hunt for the final trophy of the year after a stroke of luck on the 17th. The youngster’s tee shot looked destined for the water, but managed to keep his ball dry after striking a hazard post.

“Yes, you do need a bit of good fortune to win a golf tournament,” he said. “I was hoping it would be in the bunker and kept watching and thought it was going to be in the water. I actually did that last year to the same pin. Wasn’t a good feeling when the ball was in the air. Got a lucky break and took advantage of it and made par, and those are the kind of breaks you need heading into the weekend whether I’m going to be four or five shots back.”

Morikawa’s nearest challenge for the Race to Dubai comes from the English duo of Paul Casey and Matt Fitzpatrick, who can both win the season-long title with a win depending on where Morikawa finishes.