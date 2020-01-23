Richie Porte wins Stage 3 of Tour Down Under. Image Credit: AFP

Adelaide: Australian Richie Porte conquered a brutal uphill finish on Thursday to claim the third stage and the race leader’s jersey in the Tour Down Under.

Porte, the 2017 TDU winner, made the decisive move for his Trek-Segafredo team in the season’s opening UCI tour, to power up the torturous hill climb to the Paracombe finish in the fire-ravaged Adelaide Hills and win the stage by a commanding five seconds.

Australia’s Rob Powers (Team Sunweb) just held off Britain’s Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) for second, with Australia’s Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) fourth.