Philadelphia: Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer in the three-run, ninth-inning rally to help the visiting Washington Nationals defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Ryan Zimmerman had three doubles and a stolen base for the Nationals, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. The Phillies, who have lost eight of their last 10, had a two-run homer from Jorge Alfaro and a solo shot from Odubel Herrera.

Tommy Hunter, who pitched a perfect eighth, walked Bryce Harper to start the ninth. He was replaced by Pat Neshek (1-1), who allowed Rendon’s 17th homer of the season to give the Nationals the lead.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings in a hard-luck no-decision.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer pitched five innings before being removed for a pinch hitter. He allowed three runs and four hits (two homers) and struck out five.