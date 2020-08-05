New York: Luka Doncic capped a 34-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist triple-double with an inside basket to break a tie with 1:57 remaining in overtime Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Sacramento Kings for a 114-110 victory at HP Field House inside the ‘NBA bubble’ near Orlando.
Tim Hardaway Jr. had six of his 22 points in the extra session, helping the Mavericks win for the first time in three tries since the NBA restart.
De’Aaron Fox went for a team-high 28 points for the Kings, who fell to the brink of elimination in the Western Conference playoff race with a third straight defeat since the restart.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored a career-high 26 points and hit two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to help Brooklyn pull out a 119-116 win over Milwaukee.
Luwawu-Cabarrot hit 8 of 12 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Garrett Temple added 19 for the Nets, who played without Jarrett Allen (rest), Joe Harris (lower back/right hamstring) and Caris LeVert (left thigh contusion).
Devin Booker’s buzzer-beating, turnaround jumper as time expired capped a 35-point effort, and Phoenix won their third straight to open the bubble restart, knocking off Los Angeles 117-115.
Cameron Payne finished with 12 points off the bench and was one of five Suns to score in double figures. Deandre Ayton scored 19 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists, and Ricky Rubio added 18 points and four assists.
Results
Brooklyn 119 MILWAUKEE 116
Dallas 114 SACRAMENTO 110 (OT)
Phoenix 117 LA CLIPPERS 115
INDIANA 120 Orlando 109
MIAMI 112 Boston 106
PORTLAND 110 Houston 102