Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, seen in a file photo, failed to stem the rot for his team with a tally of 21 points. Image Credit: AP

New York: Caris LeVert scored a career-high 51 points, 37 from the fourth quarter on, as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 21 points down to stun the host Boston Celtics 129-120 in overtime Tuesday.

LeVert shot 17 of 26 from the field and scored all 11 of the Nets’ points in the extra period as they overcame 21 turnovers to snap a four-game losing streak. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 16 points off the bench for Brooklyn.

Jaylen Brown had 22 points, and Kemba Walker scored 21 in his return from five games missed with a knee injury for the Celtics, who have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 16-18.

Anthony Davis had 37 points, 13 rebounds and four steals as Los Angeles defeated Philadelphia 120-107 , who lost its ninth consecutive road game.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points to lift Los Angeles to a 109-94 win at Oklahoma City.

The victory was the fifth consecutive for the Clippers, their second-longest winning streak of the season. During the streak, Los Angeles has averaged 120.6 points per game.