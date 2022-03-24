Having tested positive for COVID-19 and missing last week’s Formula 1 season open in Bahrain, Sebastian Vettel could now miss the second round this weekend in Saudi Arabia.
The four-time world champion, who is still suffering from the virus, is yet to travel to the country, his Aston Martin team confirmed.
The German missed the first race which was by Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc.
Hulkenberg on standby
Vettel is yet to return a negative result that would allow him to travel and race and so the team’s reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg is again on standby to deputise for him in Jeddah. He finished 17th last weekend.
34-year-old Vettel has until Friday to return a negative test and if he does miss the race then he will again lose out on valuable points.