Abu Dhabi: Al Forsan Endurance Karting Race concluded on Monday. The event, which was held at Al Forsan International Sports Resort, saw large numbers of participants from both professional and amateur drivers who achieved outstanding results.
The event included categories for both children and adults, with nearly 20 children taking part in the junior race, while 18 teams participated in the adults’ race. In the children’s race, David Glamzzi won ahead of Aiden Meyer and Basil Traboulsi.
In the adults’ category, Team MSW — consisting of Romaldo Lebroy and Anjam Shaigah — triumphed as they completed 90 laps during the two-hour race. Team AH Rising came in second, while Team VLS were third.
Khalifa Al Hemeiri, chief executive of Al Forsan Holding, said: “This year we intend to organise bigger and wider tournaments, in addition to actively participate in several sports events and local competitions to enhance the reputation of our resort in the field of motorsport locally and regionally.”