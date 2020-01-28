Competitors after the Al Forsan Endurance Karting Race Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: Al Forsan Endurance Karting Race concluded on Monday. The event, which was held at Al Forsan International Sports Resort, saw large numbers of participants from both professional and amateur drivers who achieved outstanding results.

The event included categories for both children and adults, with nearly 20 children taking part in the junior race, while 18 teams participated in the adults’ race. In the children’s race, David Glamzzi won ahead of Aiden Meyer and Basil Traboulsi.

In the adults’ category, Team MSW — consisting of Romaldo Lebroy and Anjam Shaigah — triumphed as they completed 90 laps during the two-hour race. Team AH Rising came in second, while Team VLS were third.