Abu Dhabi: All Grandstand seats for the Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have now sold out.
Demand for tickets to the Middle East’s biggest entertainment weekend, which celebrates its 10th edition this year, has been so high that organisers have revealed that all Grandstand seats were snapped up by fans from across the UAE and around the world in record time.
Such an early sell-out marks a new milestone for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. With Lewis Hamilton having already clinched the Drivers’ Championship, this high demand sets a benchmark and underlines the success of Abu Dhabi’s popularity at home and abroad.
Only a limited number of event hospitality packages remain for next weekend’s race.