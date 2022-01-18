Formula E and Etihad Etisalat Co (Mobily) have announced a partnership with the Diriyah E-Prix races of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, beginning with the upcoming double-header race weekend on January 28 and 29, in support of sustainability in sports.

The partnership reflects Mobily’s commitment to support and encourage sustainability as part of the company’s wider strategy to enable an environmentally aware society across every aspect of life, and the Diriyah E-Prix is the best example of how sports can follow sustainability measures and deliver experiences like no other.

Formula E fans will be able to access original Formula E mobile content throughout the season on Mobily’s network, unlocking opportunities to engage with the motorsport community around the world. In addition, Mobily will engage fans during the race weekend with online and offline gaming and ticket promotions.

The Diriyah street circuit around the historic town walls of the Unesco World Heritage site will host the opening rounds of Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with the only night races on the 16-race calendar, illuminated by low-power LED technology.

Formula E is a platform for change across society and supports the Vision 2030 project, with the first Diriyah E-Prix in 2018 making history as the first-ever international motorsport event to be held in Saudi Arabia. As the only all-electric motorsport World Championship, Formula E actively promotes electric mobility and renewable energy solutions to contribute to reducing air pollution and fighting against climate change.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Ministry of Sport, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Mobily as a new partner of the Diriyah E — Prix, one of our flagship international events in the Kingdom. This partnership aligns perfectly with our future vision for motorsport with a partner that is equally committed to driving forward new technologies. As a sport Formula-E is at the pinnacle of pioneering innovation so Mobily’s support of the race in Diriyah is the perfect combination.”

Muhannad Kadi, SVP Corporate Branding and Communication, Mobily, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s eighth season at the historic city of Diriyah, to present one of the largest global sporting events committed to sustainability, which is at the heart of everything we do at Mobily. We strive to nurture a community that is environmentally aware and embeds sustainability at every aspect of life.