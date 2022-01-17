Riyadh: Today, Formula E and Jahez Group announced a new three-year partnership with the Diriyah E-Prix races of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championships, beginning with the upcoming double-header race weekend on January 28 and 29, 2022.

The partnership will incorporate trackside branding at the Diriyah E-Prix and in the Allianz E-Village. Jahez Group will also provide food, beverages, and other kitchen services at the races, accessible to those with general admission to the grandstand area, which will feature paperless cloud-based technology.

The Diriyah street circuit, which wraps around the historic town walls of the UNESCO World Heritage site, will host the opening rounds of Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The event includes the 16-race calendar’s only night races, which will be illuminated by low-power LED technology.

Brand values

Speaking on behalf of the Jahez Group board, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ghassab Al Mandeel said:

“As far as partnerships go, there’s no better fit for Jahez Group than the Diriyah E-Prix, where similar brand values and approach to excellence, which revolve around being nimble and responsive to highly demanding situations, are shared. E-Prix is constantly innovating through a combination of leading-edge technology and the best talent in the world, and as do our brands, Jahez, Pik, Logi, and Co Kitchens.”

The first Diriyah E-Prix in 2018 made history as the first-ever international motorsport event to be held in Saudi Arabia. Formula E is the only all-electric motorsport World Championship with a mission of actively promoting electric mobility and renewable energy solutions, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Jahez Group shares that same relentless drive to meet the demands of the modern world. It does so through innovation and the use of disruptive technologies. The on-demand services of quick commerce and last mile delivery have spawned speedy and efficient platforms for modern, sustainable living, all of which draw inspiration from Vision 2030.

These values have driven success with the core Jahez online food delivery platform, which exceeded 68 million deliveries since it was founded in 2016 and 40 million in 2021 alone.

Sustainable technology

Carlo Boutagy, founder of CBX and promoter of the Diriyah E-Prix, said:

“There are few partnerships in world sport that reflect the shared values of the brands as well as that of Jahez Group and the Diriyah E-Prix. The commitment to innovate and excite through the latest sustainable technology is clear to see, and the dynamic thinking and speedy delivery for which Jahez Group has become renowned are the key to success on the streets of Diriyah at the Middle East’s only all-electric night race event.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said: