UAE Karting Star Rashid Al Dhaheri poses with his trophies after winning the Championship for WSK Super Master Series. Image Credit: Supplied

Naples: Budding Emirati race karting star Rashid Al Dhaheri won the Championship for the WSK Super Master Series this weekend in the Mini category.

His victory at the International Circuit Napoli Sarno circuit with Parolin Racing made it three wins out of four rounds of racing for this competition — including at Brescia, and Adria — the first such achievement by any Mini driver for the past six years. He achieved 322 points for the tournament in total, which placed him 76 points clear of the nearest competitor.

The overall participation for the four-race championship received a total of 137 drivers from 37 different nationalities within the 8-12 age category. Al Dhaheri said: “I am so thrilled to have achieved victory in my first championship with Parolin Racing, with the excellent performance of the kart and the way I managed to handle it due primarily to the support of the team. I owe a great debt of gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in me and my abilities by Parolin Racing, and special thanks to my long-standing coach and mentor Fausto Ippoliti, who I have learnt so much from. I would like to dedicate this victory to my parents who have been so instrumental in helping me to succeed. It is wonderful to have achieved three victories out of four during this WSK Super Master series and I am delighted to have started the racing season winning the most prestigious global karting tournament.”

“It is a great honour to see the flag of the United Arab Emirates on the podium and the national anthem playing while celebrating this victory,” he added.

Team Principal of Parolin Racing Kart, Marco Parolin said: “We are so delighted to have worked with Rashid to achieve victory in the most elite karting competition in the world. It is an absolute pleasure to be working with such talent and to be off and away achieving three out of four victories in his first series of races with a new kart is a phenomenal achievement. We are excited to see what we can do next to support the development of Rashid as he continues to grow into an accomplished racer.”